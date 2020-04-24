$1.44 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.50. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,135,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 1,963,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.