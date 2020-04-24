ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 16.50 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 18.55.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

