Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 9,015,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,808,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

