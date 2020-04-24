Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Acquires $1,493,305.36 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 157,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $1,493,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 366,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.