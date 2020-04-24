Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.92. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.