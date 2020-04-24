ACNB Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

ACNB has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.19. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 27.04%.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

