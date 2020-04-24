Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Major Shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle Purchases 937,500 Shares

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle bought 937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AIMT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 563,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

