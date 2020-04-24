Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 27,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $104,111 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.