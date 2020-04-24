Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 382,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,796. The stock has a market cap of $557.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

