American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.17. 9,124,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

