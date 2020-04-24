American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 115,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.90.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

