Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.51. 53,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

