Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.43 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00016200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $218,793.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.04487203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00065157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009344 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 13,851,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,870 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.