Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 733,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 300,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 113,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

