Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 2,268,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,307,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,683,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 412,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.