Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Ardagh Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Ardagh Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,348. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.