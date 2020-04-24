argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

ARGX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.