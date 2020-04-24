Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 21st

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $75.12. 12,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

