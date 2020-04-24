AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman Sells 4,115 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $91,394.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,316,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AMK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 43,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
