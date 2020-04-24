AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman Sells 4,115 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $91,394.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,316,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 43,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after buying an additional 304,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.