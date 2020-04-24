Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,854. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.