Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ALV traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,675. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

