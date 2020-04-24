AZZ Inc (AZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $718.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.