Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

BXS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

