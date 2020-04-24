Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Bank Of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank Of Princeton to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Bank Of Princeton stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

