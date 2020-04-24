Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

