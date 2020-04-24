Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

OZK stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 3,174,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.