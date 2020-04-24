Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

