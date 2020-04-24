BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 846,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $6,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $4,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

