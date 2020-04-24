Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 21st

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,434. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

