Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $130.00 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

BA traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $128.98. 35,864,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

