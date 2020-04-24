Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $409,577.50 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $409,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $402,475.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $388,270.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.92. The stock had a trading volume of 240,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,732. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $284.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

