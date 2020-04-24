Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

