Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Shares of CP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 394,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,833. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

