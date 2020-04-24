Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.92 EPS

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

