Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on June 30th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,508. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 4,150 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

