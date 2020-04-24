Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Capstar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,551. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

