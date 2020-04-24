Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $114.04. 3,045,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,419. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

