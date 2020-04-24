CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 5,995,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

