Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Director Louis J. Grossman Buys 825 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Director Louis J. Grossman purchased 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $50,836.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at $56,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. 13,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

