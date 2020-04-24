China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and VALEO/S (NASDAQ:VLEEY) Head to Head Contrast

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VALEO/S has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Automotive Systems and VALEO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $496.16 million 0.12 $2.38 million $0.08 22.88 VALEO/S $21.82 billion 0.21 $350.56 million $1.04 9.26

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. VALEO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and VALEO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.14% 1.63% 0.75% VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems and VALEO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A VALEO/S 4 4 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of VALEO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats VALEO/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, the People's Republic of China.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.