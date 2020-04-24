Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $187,212.50.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $181,942.50.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 2,194,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $94,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.