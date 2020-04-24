Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

CTXS stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.46. 1,918,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,006. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.58.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.