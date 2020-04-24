Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLH. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 378,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,728. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

