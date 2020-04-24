CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $14.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 4,267,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.59. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 1,658,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $21,981,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

