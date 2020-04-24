Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 356,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $122,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,187,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,669,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

