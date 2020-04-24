Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Get Comerica alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.