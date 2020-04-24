Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Plans — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2518 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,174. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

