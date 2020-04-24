Contrasting Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and 58.com (NASDAQ:WUBA)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 7 15 0 2.68 58.com 0 4 3 0 2.43

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $144.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.14%. 58.com has a consensus price target of $61.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than 58.com.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 2.07% 7.44% 4.23% 58.com 53.25% 30.01% 21.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and 58.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $15.43 billion 2.26 $296.00 million $5.36 18.83 58.com $2.23 billion 3.42 $1.21 billion $7.87 6.53

58.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baidu. 58.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 58.com has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor (IME), a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baidu WenKu; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; Non-P4P services provide display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

