Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLB. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $70.88.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

