Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $150,144.98 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10.

On Monday, February 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.27. 974,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $95.47 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 328,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 71,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

